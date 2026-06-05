Linde PLC $LIN Stake Increased by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 12.4% of Pelham Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Linde were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Linde by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $507.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $502.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank cut Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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