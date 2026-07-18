Linde PLC $LIN Stock Position Increased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,047 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $118,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LIN opened at $513.22 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $515.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $548.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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