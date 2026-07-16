Linden Rose Investment LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Linden Rose Investment LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 223.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,239 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 16.5% of Linden Rose Investment LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Linden Rose Investment LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $419.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $427.18 and its 200 day moving average is $377.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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