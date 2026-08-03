Lineage, Inc. $LINE Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,148 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Lineage worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lineage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its position in Lineage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,925 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINE opened at $42.37 on Monday. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Lineage's payout ratio is presently -343.55%.

Lineage News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lineage from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lineage from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lineage from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lineage from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Lineage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lineage

About Lineage

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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