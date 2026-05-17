Lineage, Inc. $LINE Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,149 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lineage worth $32,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LINE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lineage by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Lineage by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Lineage by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lineage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LINE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lineage from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lineage from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lineage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINE

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Lineage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lineage's dividend payout ratio is presently -343.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Lineage news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 113,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,263,375. This trade represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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