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Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
ServiceNow logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its ServiceNow stake by 437.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 17,097 additional shares to bring its total to 21,004 shares worth about $3.22 million.
  • ServiceNow reported quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, matching estimates, while revenue of $3.77 billion came in slightly above forecasts and rose 22.1% year over year.
  • Despite strong institutional ownership and upbeat AI-related sentiment, the stock has seen insider selling and mixed analyst views, with Wall Street’s consensus rating remaining Moderate Buy and a target price of $141.85.
  • Interested in ServiceNow? Here are five stocks we like better.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 437.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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