Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Glaukos from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Glaukos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $2,809,508.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,538,563.26. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,528 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,921.28. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,930 shares of company stock worth $6,321,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $148.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

See Also

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