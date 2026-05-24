Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 131,965 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 278.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,410 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma comprises about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company's stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. PSP Research LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Atle Fund Management AB raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 197,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,357,309.98. Following the sale, the director owned 10,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,151.20. This represents a 81.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 101,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $3,071,678.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,157.58. This represents a 59.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,122,805 shares of company stock valued at $36,606,033. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 0.8%

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NewAmsterdam Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewAmsterdam Pharma wasn't on the list.

While NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here