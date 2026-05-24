Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 142,710 EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 9,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $193,073.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 180,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,505,174.06. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $26,918.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 86,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,341,303.12. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,325 shares of company stock valued at $676,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EVER opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting EverQuote

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods for EverQuote, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profitability expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. EverQuote analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several periods for EverQuote, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved profitability expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from brokerages, which can reinforce investor confidence in the outlook. EverQuote consensus rating article

The company also received a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from brokerages, which can reinforce investor confidence in the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: CAO Jon Ayotte sold 285 shares, but the filing says it was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, making it more likely a routine transaction than a negative signal. EverQuote insider sale filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

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