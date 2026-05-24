Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,406 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Impinj worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,949 shares of the company's stock worth $603,110,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 48.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 667,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total value of $3,955,096.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,070,085 shares in the company, valued at $163,434,082.05. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Stock Up 6.8%

PI stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -162.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore set a $144.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "mixed" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.00.

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Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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