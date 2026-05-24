Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI alerts: Sign Up

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

SEI opened at $74.41 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the sale, the director owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,483.70. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solaris Energy Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solaris Energy Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here