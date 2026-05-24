Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,466 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,886 shares of the company's stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 366,183 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,541 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 1,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $28,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,971.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 83,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,512,921.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,749.16. This represents a 91.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,559,462 shares of company stock worth $29,814,746. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

See Also

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