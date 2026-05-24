Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,590 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,883,000. Huron Consulting Group accounts for 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $105.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $224,707 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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