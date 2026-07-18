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Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS is Copeland Capital Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Littelfuse logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Copeland Capital Management cut its Littelfuse stake by 12.2% in the first quarter, but LFUS remains its 4th largest holding, representing about 2.0% of the portfolio.
  • Littelfuse recently beat earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $3.31 EPS versus $2.83 expected and $656.97 million in revenue versus $638.98 million expected, with revenue up 18.5% year over year.
  • Despite solid results, insider selling and mixed analyst views continue to shape sentiment: two executives sold shares in recent months, while Wall Street’s consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $465.83.
  • Interested in Littelfuse? Here are five stocks we like better.

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,396 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 36,717 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for about 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Littelfuse worth $89,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $397.75 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $500.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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