Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Position Decreased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,268 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $479.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -283.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $500.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $436.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Littelfuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Littelfuse wasn't on the list.

While Littelfuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here