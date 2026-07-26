Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,809 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Littelfuse worth $170,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $751,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,035,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $247,988,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after buying an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,990 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,668,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.5%

Littelfuse stock opened at $404.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.18 and a 1-year high of $500.57. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -239.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $445.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.02.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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