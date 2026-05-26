Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Stock Position Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,259 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.93% of Littelfuse worth $58,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 57.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,494 shares of company stock worth $5,394,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $436.67.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $460.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.19 and a fifty-two week high of $483.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.51%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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