State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,314 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 791,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.14% of Littelfuse worth $337,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 346,006.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $85,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200,684 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $364.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 298.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.60 and a 12 month high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $795.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.49 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. Littelfuse's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is currently 262.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $550.00 to $455.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Freedom Capital initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Freedom Broker assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $457.62.

View Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP David Ruppel sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.57, for a total value of $604,023.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,570.40. This represents a 24.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc. is a technology manufacturer specializing in products that help protect, control and sense electrical energy. Founded in 1927, the company has expanded from its early focus on circuit protection into a broader portfolio serving a range of industries. Its products include fuses and other circuit-protection components, power semiconductors, relays, switches and sensors. These products are used in applications across the automotive, industrial and electronics markets, including vehicles, equipment and electronic systems.

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