Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,327 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,798,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $577,717,000 after acquiring an additional 598,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $188.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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