Little House Capital LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 166,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $23,632,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 141,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,169,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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