Little House Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,360 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 2.0%

Intel stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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