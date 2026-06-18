LivaNova PLC $LIVN is Boone Capital Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,895 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,963 shares during the period. LivaNova accounts for about 6.0% of Boone Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of LivaNova worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in LivaNova by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LivaNova by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.88. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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