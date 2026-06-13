Livet Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,481 Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Livet Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.8% of Livet Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total value of $74,105.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,466,795.60. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.61, for a total value of $2,006,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $42,532,128.54. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 527,784 shares of company stock valued at $111,803,817 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.35.

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Cloudflare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Cloudflare to $250 from $225 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Truist raises Cloudflare price target

Truist Financial raised its price target on Cloudflare to $250 from $225 and reiterated a buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also sharply increased its Cloudflare price target, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing the view that expectations for the company are improving. Morgan Stanley raises Cloudflare price target

Morgan Stanley also sharply increased its Cloudflare price target, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing the view that expectations for the company are improving. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept a buy rating on Cloudflare, while other reports noted Wall Street’s overall average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, supporting investor confidence in the stock. Barclays keeps buy rating on Cloudflare

Barclays kept a buy rating on Cloudflare, while other reports noted Wall Street’s overall average recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, supporting investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Cloudflare may be well poised for a surge because of solid earnings estimate revisions, which often signals improving fundamentals and stronger near-term sentiment. Zacks says Cloudflare may surge

Zacks said Cloudflare may be well poised for a surge because of solid earnings estimate revisions, which often signals improving fundamentals and stronger near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented that Cloudflare’s long-term direction looks “pretty fabulous,” but also noted the stock has been volatile, making the takeaway more of a commentary on long-term prospects than a direct catalyst. Jim Cramer comments on Cloudflare

Jim Cramer commented that Cloudflare’s long-term direction looks “pretty fabulous,” but also noted the stock has been volatile, making the takeaway more of a commentary on long-term prospects than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One report flagged a new sell recommendation for Cloudflare, suggesting some analysts remain cautious despite the broader bullish tone. Cloudflare new sell recommendation

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $227.91 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business's fifty day moving average price is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of -911.62, a P/E/G ratio of 770.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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