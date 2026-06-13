Livet Wealth LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Livet Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,753 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,524 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $394,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 442,520 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,684,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

GOOGL opened at $359.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $360.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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