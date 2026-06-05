Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 20,050 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $4,976,589 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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