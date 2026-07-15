Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 23,600 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,119 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in General Motors were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is getting attention as a value stock in a market rattled by Middle East tensions, with Zacks highlighting General Motors as a low price-to-cash-flow idea that could appeal to investors looking for solid returns. Article Title

GM is getting attention as a value stock in a market rattled by Middle East tensions, with Zacks highlighting General Motors as a low price-to-cash-flow idea that could appeal to investors looking for solid returns. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being reinforced by a Zacks note calling GM a trending stock, which can help keep the shares in focus ahead of upcoming earnings and encourage near-term trading activity. Article Title

Investor interest is also being reinforced by a Zacks note calling GM a trending stock, which can help keep the shares in focus ahead of upcoming earnings and encourage near-term trading activity. Positive Sentiment: GM’s upcoming earnings release is approaching, and expectations around the quarterly report can lift sentiment if investors anticipate another strong result like the company’s recent beat-and-raise-style performance. Article Title

GM’s upcoming earnings release is approaching, and expectations around the quarterly report can lift sentiment if investors anticipate another strong result like the company’s recent beat-and-raise-style performance. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 points to refreshed design details and new V8 engines, reinforcing GM’s product pipeline in one of its most important profit centers: full-size trucks. Article Title

Coverage of the 2027 GMC Sierra 1500 points to refreshed design details and new V8 engines, reinforcing GM’s product pipeline in one of its most important profit centers: full-size trucks. Neutral Sentiment: GM is preparing to demo the old Pontiac division headquarters, a real-estate or legacy-asset story that is unlikely to have a major direct impact on the stock unless it signals broader restructuring. Article Title

GM is preparing to demo the old Pontiac division headquarters, a real-estate or legacy-asset story that is unlikely to have a major direct impact on the stock unless it signals broader restructuring. Neutral Sentiment: GM reportedly dropped the Chevy Equinox EV in Brazil, which looks like a regional market decision rather than a companywide setback, so the stock impact should be limited unless it points to softer EV demand abroad. Article Title

GM reportedly dropped the Chevy Equinox EV in Brazil, which looks like a regional market decision rather than a companywide setback, so the stock impact should be limited unless it points to softer EV demand abroad. Neutral Sentiment: A feature article on Chevrolet cars for retirees is mostly promotional/consumer-interest content and does not appear to materially change GM’s outlook. Article Title

A feature article on Chevrolet cars for retirees is mostly promotional/consumer-interest content and does not appear to materially change GM’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s Middle East sales mix over 25 years highlights the strength of its SUVs and pickups in that region, but the article mainly serves as a brand/market-history note rather than a fresh catalyst. Article Title

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here