Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 39,900 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 572,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $92,016,000 after buying an additional 48,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.9%

CBRE opened at $130.95 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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