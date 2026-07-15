Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 7,700 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,757 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Visa were worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth.

Visa announced a strategic partnership with ACE Money Transfer to expand its cross-border remittance business, which could deepen transaction volume in its global money movement network and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform.

Visa is preparing to launch an AI Financial Assistant for banking apps, with pilots expected soon in the U.S.; this could enhance customer engagement and give financial institutions a new value-added tool built on Visa’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Ripple Is Now a Premier Member of the x402 Foundation, Alongside Visa and Mastercard

Visa’s inclusion alongside Mastercard and Google in the x402 Foundation underscores its relevance in emerging AI payments infrastructure, suggesting the company is positioning itself for agent-driven commerce and new payment rails. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own.

Visa is attracting heavy investor attention and multiple media write-ups today, which may be amplifying trading interest, but these mentions do not add much new fundamental information on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some articles raise long-term disruption concerns around AI agents and new payment rails, which could create uncertainty about how quickly Visa will adapt if alternative transaction systems gain traction.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $356.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $332.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.89. The company has a market cap of $639.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.02.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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