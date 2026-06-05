Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,914 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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