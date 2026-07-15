Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 31,800 Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,204,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 626,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company's stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phibro Animal Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $219,562.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Phibro Animal Health's payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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