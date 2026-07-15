Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,377 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $400,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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