Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 366.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,644 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $328.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $298.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.06. The company has a market cap of $342.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. President Capital lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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