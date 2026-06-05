Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 23,600 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 4,748.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,013.63.

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United Rentals Trading Up 2.6%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,083.52 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $682.08 and a 52 week high of $1,091.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $879.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $850.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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