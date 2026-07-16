Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Corpay were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $363.51 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $348.93 and its 200 day moving average is $331.42. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $371.59.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CPAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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