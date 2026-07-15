Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 255.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,974 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $155,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

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About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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