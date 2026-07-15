Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.08 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.07% of F5 worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in F5 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $431.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $432.74. The business's fifty day moving average is $392.28 and its 200 day moving average is $321.73.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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