Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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