Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $20.44 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,565 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,389,329 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $606,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,398,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.50.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8%

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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