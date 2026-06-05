Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $8,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,712 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $217.95 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

Read Our Latest Report on DKS

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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