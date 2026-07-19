Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $89.56 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $370.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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