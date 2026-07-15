Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total value of $6,335,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 346,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,608,106.26. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $525.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $530.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $575.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $589.48.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $595.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $739.67. The stock has a market cap of $472.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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