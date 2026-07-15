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Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Enersys $ENS

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Enersys logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt opened a new position in Enersys during the first quarter, buying 27,400 shares valued at about $4.76 million. The stake represented roughly 0.07% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment on Enersys remains positive, with multiple firms raising price targets and five analysts rating the stock Buy while one rates it Hold. The consensus view is currently Moderate Buy with an average price target of $265.
  • Enersys reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $3.19 versus the $3.00 estimate and revenue of $987.94 million above forecasts. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 0.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of Enersys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enersys by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enersys by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. Enersys has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $224.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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