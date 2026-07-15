Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 10,752 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,130 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Amgen were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $355.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.60 and a 200 day moving average of $349.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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