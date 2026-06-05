Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 20,800 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.61, for a total transaction of $5,202,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,185,323.93. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total transaction of $4,540,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,712,246.04. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 614,043 shares of company stock valued at $346,186,880 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $547.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

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About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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