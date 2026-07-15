Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 30,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 1,509.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,987 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,506,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $979,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $868,360,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $220.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.32 and a 12-month high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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