Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 3,334 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after purchasing an additional 937,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $970.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,012.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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