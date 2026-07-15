Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,137 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $165,405,000 after buying an additional 499,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Expedia Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $364,363,000 after acquiring an additional 456,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $286.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2%

EXPE stock opened at $266.28 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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