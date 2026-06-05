Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 141,621 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,199 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 310.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $328,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 174.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 73,266 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.84 earnings per share. Universal Health Services's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here