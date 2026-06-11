Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,175 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 9.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $223,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.85 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending.

Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reports saying NVIDIA’s profit margins look relatively safe through 2030 and Wall Street still sees strong upside from AI demand, Blackwell ramp momentum, and continued data center spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe.

Several articles highlight fresh demand signals for NVIDIA hardware, including OpenAI reportedly considering an Ohio data center deal with Nvidia backing, Apple using NVIDIA GPUs for advanced AI workloads via Google Cloud, and Nebius launching NVIDIA-powered AI initiatives in the UK and Europe. Positive Sentiment: Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces.

Management and supporters are framing the recent pullback as a buying opportunity, with Jensen Huang’s upbeat comments echoed by commentators such as Jim Cramer and multiple bullish stock-picking pieces. Positive Sentiment: Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story.

Company-specific partnerships in South Korea and continued ecosystem expansion suggest NVIDIA remains central to the AI infrastructure buildout, which supports the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals.

Some coverage notes that NVIDIA’s stock is consolidating near technical support after a strong run, which could matter more as a setup for the next move than as a sign of deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names.

The main headwind is a broader semiconductor and tech selloff, with NVIDIA falling alongside peers like AMD and Broadcom as markets react to inflation, geopolitical worries, and a general pullback from high-multiple AI names. Negative Sentiment: Some articles also raise valuation concerns and point to hedge fund/institutional selling, suggesting investors are becoming more cautious after NVIDIA’s huge multi-year run.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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