Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,300 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $205.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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